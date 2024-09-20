Menu Explore
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024 predicts surprise outcomes in academics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 20, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for September 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no risks scares you

Settle the disputes in the love life today and ensure you also meet the expectations at work. Your commitment to love will be recognized by your partner.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: Your health is also positive today.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: Your health is also positive today.

Surprises wait for you in the relationship. Though challenges will be there, you will be good in professional life. Wealth permits you smart monetary decisions. Your health is also positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover and shower love unconditionally. Value the love affair and also provide personal space to the lover. Today is good to propose and single Leos can express their feelings freely to the crush to get a positive response. You may meet an ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, this must not hurt your marital life. You may try something adventurous today. Married females can consider getting conceived today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about office politics. A senior or coworker may raise questions related to your integrity. However, do not let this impact your productivity. Those who are team leaders and managers must take the entire crew together. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and engineering professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared. Some new partnerships will also benefit entrepreneurs in expanding trade to new locations.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there but your routine life will be unaffected. Be careful while spending money and also keep provisions for tomorrow. You may pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you but those who have heart-related complaints need to be careful. Handle sleep-related problems through yoga and meditation. Replace junk food with a healthy menu rich with fruits and green leafy vegetables. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love. Seniors need to be careful while walking through slippery areas.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
