Libra Daily Horoscope for February 27: The day looks quite happening

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Everything seems to be in sync, you just need to be cautious while driving or travelling today. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to invest in property market and mutual funds. Your dream to buy own home may be fulfilled soon as you are going to get best deal.

Your lifestyle and dietary habits may impress people around you and you may be the fitness and health advisor for some of your friends or co-workers. It is important to understand what your partner needs from relationship and act accordingly. You should make most of your persuasive power and enthusiasm and use it in managing your personal and professional life.

What lies further? Read ahead



Libra Finance Today

You have excellent financial condition so you should think about investing in a big project. You may earn handsome property by selling your ancestral property. Some may try to get hang of stock market.



Libra Family Today

This is a good day on the family front and you may be interested in spending time with friends, kids and parents. You may use your leisure hour in entertaining your loved ones.



Libra Career Today

This is an average day on the professional front. Some may appear in interview or competitive exam. Your time management and communication skills may impress your seniors at work.

Libra Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. You may achieve your aim to get back in shape soon. Some may switch diet or opt for healthy lifestyle and see miraculous results soon.



Libra Love Life Today

This is an amazing day for love birds. They may get chance to spend quality time or enjoy fun filled activities. Newlywed couples may find the day relaxing and fun-filled. They may get chance to get to know each other in better way.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Pink

