Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: It's a day to plan ahead

Libra ( Sep 24- Oct 23)

You may set good goals and plans today. Monitor your plans to give a better shape to your ideas. You may get many opportunities today to show your talent. Don’t let this time get away, make use of this opportunity. With your special talent, you are likely to gain all the attention and be in the spotlight. You are likely to take up challenges today. Looks like you know the technique of balancing things. Travelling may not bring great results today. So, it is good to avoid travel plans as far as possible.

Libra Finance Today

A good day to collect funds. It is also a favourable day to apply for a loan. You can also receive a pending payment. Investing in property matters is good today. You may also gain from an inherited land. Overall a good day to invest and make good money in the future.

Libra Family Today

Today, the family will be your priority. It is a good day to solve any differences with your family. You will earn the respect of your family today. You and your family are more likely to discuss plans and have good banter. An exchange of gifts can make the situation even more friendly.

Libra Career Today

Your professional life will be more or less as usual today. But with your extra efforts, you are likely to impress others. If you have an interview today then it may be in your favour. You are more likely to do good presentation work today.

Libra Health Today

You will feel your health recovering today. Those suffering from headaches or body aches from many days may get a bit of relief today. Opt for a low carb and high protein diet today. Moreover, concentrate on exercising and keeping yourself healthy.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is perfect today. Your partner will shower all the love and affection you have been waiting for. If you are single you may find someone special too. Overall, a good day to romance and get your love meter high.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874