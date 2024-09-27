Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2024 predicts a good inflow of money

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let prejudices rule your emotions Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2024. Resolve every issue in the love relationship and be mature while handling them.

Have a mature attitude while handling the relationship issues today. Your commitment at work will have positive results. Keep a watch on wealth & health.

Resolve every issue in the love relationship and be mature while handling them. Do not let your personal issues impact your professional performance today. Minor monetary issues exist and avoid crucial decisions today. Pay more attention to your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive while handling love issues. Minor issues may crop up today and the lover may also raise questions related to your integrity and loyalty. Those who are married need to stay away from outside relationships which may damage their marriage today. A romantic dinner is a good idea to strengthen the bonding. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over a call and express their feeling. This will strengthen the bond.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Show professionalism at the workplace. Your discipline will invite accolades from management and clients. Take up challenges in the office and think differently to accomplish them. Some team leaders and managers will have troubles within a team in the second half. A crucial project will come up and your seniors will recommend your name. Take this as a compliment and strive to give the best results. Businessmen who are serious about taking the trade to new territories will see success.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. It is a good idea to take the help of a financial advisor as a financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. Some Libras will invest in stock, trade, and speculative business while there can also be issues related to property that may lead to mental stress.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor infections affecting the skin, throat, or nose. Start the day with exercise or yoga. Stay away from stress in both the office and home. Females and seniors may complain about sleeplessness which needs to be consulted with the doctor. Some children will complain about oral health issues it is also good to stay away from outside food. Drink plenty of water, especially while traveling to hill stations.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)