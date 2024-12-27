Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 advices family planning

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a master of the game Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today.

Skip gossip at the office and focus on the job. Handle relationship issues on a happy note. Be careful about the expenditure and avoid investments in stock.

Keep your lover happy by showering affection today. Minor productivity issues will not impact the overall professional performance. Be sensible while handling money. Minor health issues will cause trouble.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while making comments as your partner may take it in the wrong sense. Singe natives will fall in love in the first part of the day. Do not let egos play spoilsport in the relationship. A relative or friend may try influencing the lover which you may find unbearable. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may also surprise the lover with gifts. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial at the office. Keep your focus on the target. Healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime today to meet the goals. The organization trusts your instincts and you need to maintain it. Some professionals will get an appraisal or change in role. Those who are new in the office must refrain from giving comments, especially at crucial team meetings. Businessmen handling electronics, transport, textiles, automobiles, and construction materials will face minor issues in trade.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you may handle it diligently to meet the expenditure. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. The second part of the day is good to donate to charity while some females will also inherit property. You may win a legal battle over property but this can create issues with siblings. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. A friend may also ask for monetary assistance.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues that may stop you from crucial decisions related to your personal life. You may have kidney or liver-related issues which will even require hospitalization. Seniors at home must be careful about their diet. Children will develop bone-related complaints while skin or oral infection will also be common today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)