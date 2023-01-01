Pisces Horoscope 2023: A good start to the year

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisceans can look forward to a prosperous year because of a good start. Yearly astrological predictions says, the New Year is likely to bring many advantageous possibilities for concluding lucrative business transactions. Career-wise, things may continue to move at a snail's pace. This is a great opportunity for introspection and strategic future planning based on how you envision your ideal life. The future of your romantic relationships appears to be cloudy. Disagreements within the family may continue over petty, inconsistent reasons. A year of good health is something to celebrate for some. The seeds of enlightenment you planted within yourself can bear fruit this year, enriching your spiritual life. This year, the resolution of property or asset disputes with counsel and legal advice is likely. Do what you can to spend time with trusted friends and loved ones. Pisces students can expect a smooth academic experience. Having done well on most of your tests, you should have a glowing report by the year's end.

Pisces Finance This Year

Individuals in the business world may investigate potential new markets as a means of growth. A large sum of money will be required for a crucial project for which you have been saving for years. Some people in your life are likely to teach you the importance of saving and investing.

Pisces Family This Year

You are completely on your own when it comes to making tough choices. Having to deal with children would be challenging. Expect disagreements and difficulties if you have siblings. Those who make an honest effort to strengthen family ties can expect to reap positive rewards. Patience is going to be the key to handle these swinging times on the family front.

Pisces Career This Year

Consider this your cue to finally make that career change you've been thinking about. You shouldn't second-guess any major career decisions you make in 2023. The year is ideal for finishing studies, exams, or acquiring a new skill. The first half of the year is when Pisces job seekers have the best odds of being hired.

Pisces Health This Year

Little will hamper Pisces' health, and if you're used to trusting your gut, this year won't bring any new health problems. Your hard work in new treatment will soon bear fruit. Feeling content with the current pace of events will allow you to unwind and take pleasure at the moment.

Pisces Love Life This Year

Pisces should follow their gut and act from the heart. You should muster the courage to tie the knot if you've been dating for a while and feel ready to take the next step in your relationship. Pisces, who are single, may look forward to a happening year.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Cream, Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

