Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 27: Find out your health condition

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is going to be a good day, just avoid traveling today. You are a simple and honest person and you know how you deal with relationships. You may get chance to meet your dear ones and spend quality time with them. Meeting with cousins or siblings after a very long time may make you extra emotional and grateful.

Some may find it hard to deal with work pressure and devote extra hours at work. It is a good idea to take some time to meditate and relax for some time in order to prepare yourself to face work challenges.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead.



Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. An ancestral property may be transferred to your name. You may get good returns on your past investments in stocks and mutual funds.



Sagittarius Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front. A family event may bring all relatives and dear ones together and give you chance to cherish the moment. Some may feel nostalgic and miss their childhood friends today.







Sagittarius Career Today

This is an average day on the professional front. Some may receive good news regarding job.it may be related to change of job, offer from prestigious company, an increment, appraisal or promotion.



Sagittarius Health Today

This is an average day on the health front and you may be in mood to relax and enjoy the day. It's a good idea to listen to melodious and slow song and take ample of sleep.



Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may go off to an adventurous place to enjoy quality time with each other and add thrill to your love life. Married couples may also enjoy a blissful time.



Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

