Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are somebody who loves the company of people. Your good health will motivate you to join a gym where you can work out with lots of positive people around. Your finances will most likely be in your control as you have invested wisely all this while. Your positive attitude will affect your decisions at your workplace today. You will realise that you are quite popular among your colleagues and most of them are your well-wishers. Your family member will most likely plan a surprise for you and make you feel special and loved. If you are planning to put forth a marriage proposal then you are advised to wait for the right moment and don’t take any hasty decision. Time is great to embark on a holiday to a serene and calm place with your entire family. A property dispute will most likely be resolved in your favour. Students must concentrate on their studies.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, the day will be good. You will most likely realise that putting extra money into an immovable asset has proved profitable to you. You are advised to spend carefully to increase your savings. You can reinvest more money in your current investments.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, the children in the family will most likely make you feel better. Peaceful time with your family members will strengthen your bonds. you are advised to keep all your worries aside and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the job front, you may need to work longer hours to meet the deadlines. However, you will enjoy this pressure as the work you are doing is very close to your heart. Your dedication and hard work will most likely prove beneficial for you.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, the day will be good. You must consider starting your day with your routine exercise regime. Avoid junk food and prefer homemade meals. Your health will be in the state but still, you must understand the importance of healthy lifestyle adjustments.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, things may a bit unpleasant and difficult. You are advised to decide after proper contemplation. It's always advisable to part your ways now than regret it later in life. Stay calm and don’t get carried away while taking any important decisions.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

