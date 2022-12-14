Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: A family gathering

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are an intelligent worker and your company recognizes your talent. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you will be able to accomplish the targets set for you by your boss and your performance will be highly praised by your company officials. There is a high chance of a promotion or increment at work today. Make sure you celebrate your success with your coworkers and keep them motivated in their work. Your business will perform well in the market today and you will be able to clear most of the debts. If you are considering investing in real estate, it is advisable to seek guidance from your parents to avoid any challenges in the future. There is a high chance that your partner is upset with you today and you can see this reflected in their unusual behaviour. Consider spending some time with your partner and analyzing the situation.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You worked really hard in the past to grow your business and today you can see positive results. You will be able to pay off most of your debts today. As a result, you will be able to expand your business in the future and increase profits. It is advisable to seek advice from your elders or parents when making any major investments today.

Sagittarius Family Today

There is a high chance of a family get together today and you will be able to see most of your relatives at home today. While the behaviour of a few relatives may not seem favourable to you, it is advisable to ignore the negativities and spend time with your loved ones. Don't forget to treat yourself to your favorite food during the event.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your performance today will greatly inspire your colleagues. There is a high likelihood that your name will be recommended for a promotion or increment since you will be able to accomplish the company's goals. Make sure to offer a treat to your coworkers for your success.

Sagittarius Health Today

There is a high chance that fatigue may prevent you from completing your morning routine today. Make sure to be strong and go for a walk with your kids. You will soon feel fresh and will be able to carry out your chores with confidence.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

There is a high chance that your partner will behave unusually today. However, it is well known that the cause is due to a wish you were unable to fulfill for your partner last week. This is the right time to settle the situation and it would be a wise idea to take your partner out shopping tonight. Everything will get better with time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON