Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarian born; you can expect to face a dilemma in making up your mind to take up a new opportunity in life. You may have to unleash your risk-taking abilities in order to face a challenging circumstance today, be it in your personal life or career related life. However, you can get this virtue of finishing up all your projects and assignments before even meeting the deadline. There can also be some conspiracy going against you so therefore you must stay attentive and vigilant of your coworkers in the office today. Don’t plan anything that you may not be able to fulfill in the future. Follow a realistic approach and deal with the situations practically today. What is good about the day that you will have the support of your family.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may face a few hiccups in your financial prospect today but if all is managed and dealt with patience and intellect, things can surely get better by the end of the day. You shall also keep your banking transactions light for the day.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your children can get a bit demanding too and you shall have to deal with the situation diplomatically. Also try and get yourself engaged in some kind of creative activity to ease out the stress in mind.

Sagittarius Career Today

You shall good luck favoring you in your career horoscope. Your boss may stay absent or on leave from office. You might feel light, fresh and active in your work place today.

Sagittarius Health Today

It is best of you stay on a fruits diet for the day. Intermittent fasting can also help you gain the desired results in your body. Work with an achievable fitness plan.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Don’t fake your emotions and speak your heart out to your lover or spouse. It is time that you stay transparent with your desires and don’t keep any grudges inside.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026