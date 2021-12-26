Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 26: Share and express your emotions

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 21)

Scorpio you are always looking for ways to push towards betterment. You have a strong judgement of right and wrong. Navigation to the goal silently is one of your skills. Being a water sign you are driven by your emotions and feelings. Scorpio loves to keep things to themselves. A Scorpio might take multiple tests before counting on you. Trust doesn't come easy to you because of your ability to judge the intentions of others. Allow yourself to share and express your emotions to the one you care about. Not everyone is out there to get you. Some people would love to connect with you as deeply and intellectually as you want. Be passionate about the new people, you might find your potential match.

Scorpio Finance Today

The day is very lucky for you, perform all the money related auspicious tasks today. Expected gains are in your favour today, just keep performing your responsibilities properly.

Scorpio Family Today

Domestic harmony is in the stars today. You will be having a pleasing day at home. Some of you will visit your relatives and have fun in the family get-together.

Scorpio Career Today

You may lose an opportunity today. You will feel demotivated, and disappointed by your staff or juniors. It is better to train your staff/juniors so that they are better in the future.

Scorpio Health Today

You're a fitness freak. You do not like cheating meals and taking time off from the gym. These qualities will help you get good reports if you go for health check-ups. Everyone praises your health routine and determination.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Give time to your loved ones today, there could be a possibility that they feel you do not love them anymore. Make them realize how much you love and care for them. It is important to keep the romance alive in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Light Blue

