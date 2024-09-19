Menu Explore
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, 19 September 2024 predicts fortune from trading

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 19, 2024 01:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for September 19, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you’ve got chances to prove the mettle

Pick smart job decisions to meet the expectations at work. Sit with the lover to take a call on the future. No major monetary issue will disrupt the day.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2024: Stay hooked on your lover to enjoy the day.
Stay hooked on your lover to enjoy the day. Do not give up on challenges at the office. Your commitment will bring good results. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments today and keep the lover pampered. Be realistic in the relationship and ensure you both share a strong bond. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over the phone and should express their emotion. Single Scorpios will find the right person today, mostly in the second half. You may also get back into the old love affair which may bring back happiness. Office romance is not a good idea for married Scorpios as the spouse may find this out today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be careful as there can be issues related to productivity. You may also become a victim of office politics. Do not give up at work and strive to meet the expectations. Those who are into aviation, publication, education, transport, tourism, and architecture will have a tight schedule. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There is no shortage of money. This helps you overcome the issues in your routine life. New partnerships also ensure sufficient funds in business. A bank loan will also be approved and you may also receive monetary assistance from the spouse’s family. The natives who are keen to try their luck in stock and trade can also go ahead with the plan.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Do not risk your health today. Expect minor medical issues including dehydration, digestion issues, viral fever, sore throat, and headache. Be careful while you lift heavy objects. You may start the day with exercise. Avoid negative thoughts and stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Females need to be careful while working kitchen as minor burns may happen.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Thursday, September 19, 2024
