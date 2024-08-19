Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024 predicts love is in the air

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for opportunities to spread happiness around Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024. The financial status permits smart monetary investments.

Think positive in the love relationship and consider taking up new roles in professional life. The financial status permits smart monetary investments.

Explore the different prospects of romance today. Your success in the professional life is a result of commitment and discipline. Financially you will be strong today. Pay attention to your health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you as there can be official engagements. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the support from parents. Single Scorpios can express their feeling to the crush to get a positive reply. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Keep the professional life free from office politics. Focus on the job today as minor productivity issues may come up. Your opinions may not receive the expected support from seniors. Those who are in senior positions need to be more accommodative at the office and should take even juniors in confidence while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day is good to crack job interviews and some professionals will also move abroad for job-related reasons.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth coming from past investments. Some Scorpios will buy a new property or will sell one. There will be monetary issues involving a sibling or a friend. Avoid property-related issues siblings as this can lead to chaos in the personal life. Consider the luck in stock, trade, and speculative business today. You can go ahead with the decision to buy a vehicle today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications in the second part of the day. Some Scorpios will also have respiratory issues and skin allergies today. Viral fever, throat pain, and digestion issues will also be common. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)