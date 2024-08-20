 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts good returns | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 20, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for August 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, the romantic relationship will be productive.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with confidence

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. There can be issues in the love life today.

Today, the romantic relationship will be productive. New tasks will keep you busy at the office. Better financial status helps make smart investment decisions.

Consider taking the love affair to the next level and there will be backing from friends and relatives. There will be success in professional life. Financial prosperity also comes with good health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

There can be issues in the love life today. You may see friction in the first half of the day. Avoid personal egos that may disrupt the love relationship. Be a good listener today and also plan a romantic dinner. Avoid arguments and also ensure you spend more time together. It is crucial that Scorpio females show patience while having disagreements. Some married lovers will get entangled in office romance which can have a disastrous impact on the marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges diligently. You may see minor troubles related to productivity. Focus on the job and keep the management in a good mood. Those who have recently joined an organization should be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Some additional tasks will come as the day progresses. Some natives will switch jobs today for a better package. Businessmen handling textiles footwear, food, automobiles, and electronics will have a tough time today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about finance as you may have a tough time in getting returns from trade and business. Your financial acumen requires an update. Take the help of an advisor in financial matters, including in the stock market. Some Scorpios will sell or buy the property and you will also settle financial disputes. Avoid getting into financial deals with strangers and you should be careful while lending a big amount to someone.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. You will have relief from body pain and stomach ache. Some females will have oral health issues but children will be free from infections and fever. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family this evening.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

