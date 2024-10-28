Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 predicts a reunion

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a strong attitude Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Handle the issues in the love life today. Be successful in meeting the expectations at the workplace. Financial prosperity also exists in life today.

Troubleshoot all romantic issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Your commitment will help you attain your professional targets. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

While spending more time together, ensure you don’t dig into the past and avoid unpleasant discussions. Be careful to not hurt the lover. There can be issues associated with finance, family, personal egos, and preferences. Your previous relationship can also be a reason for the tiff. Those who had a breakup in the near past would even reconcile with their lover and old issues will be resolved. This will be a reunion and today, your lost love is back on the track.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

On the way to the office, phone calls from clients may disturb you as they are unhappy over specific things. Work on them to obtain the best results. Impress the clients and seniors at team meetings with innovative ideas. Those who have interviews lined up for today will be successful in clearing them. Some entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, electronics, fashion accessories, food processing, and footwear will see good returns today. Students will find the examination easier today and some people will also get their first job today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity permits you to make smart financial decisions today. You may see good returns from previous investments. Some females will buy jewelry or fashion accessories today. Today is auspicious to purchase a new property. If you are keen to try the luck in the stock market, go ahead with the idea. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop complications in the first part of the day. Allergies may stop children from attending school. There will also be issues associated with bones which will require you consulting a doctor. Females who have given birth recently need to start exercising to be back in shape. Be careful about your diet and ensure you have more proteins and vitamins.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)