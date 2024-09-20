Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2024 predicts good returns in busines

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive always! Keep the love affair free from tremors and sit together for more time. Be cool even at a turbulent time at the office. Pay attending in financial affairs today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: Pay attending in financial affairs today.

No major issue will hurt the love affair today. Be attentive at the office and keep your egos in the back seat. You are fortunate in terms of health. Handle money wisely.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to experience brighter moments of love. You should be a good listener and do not let emotions fly that may create trouble. Do not let any issue, be it small or big, grow. Instead troubleshoot it as early as you can. Married Libras should stay out of extramarital affairs as your spouse will catch you red-handed in the evening. Single Scorpios will meet someone special while traveling at an official function, family event, or restaurant. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Minor turbulence will be there in professional life. Avoid being a victim of office politics and maintain a good rapport with the management. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Your seniors will be happy with your performance. Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. Businessmen will sign new deals that will bring in good returns. You can also launch a new venture in the first part of the day.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while you handle big amounts. A friend or relative will be dishonest in financial matters which may upset you. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. You can also consider a speculative business that will bring in good returns. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts. Businessmen will succeed in pending all dues and will also be happy to expand the trade to new territories.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

As your health is good today, you can breathe easily. However, consult a doctor whenever needed. Some seniors will complain about chest-related infections and minor cuts and bruises will be common among children who may also develop viral fever today. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart