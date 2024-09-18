Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024 predicts fortune in real estate

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player Fix love issues diligently and stay happy with your partner. Accomplish your professional goals and prove your mettle today. Prefer safe monetary investments. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Overcome the tremors in the love life and also take the relationship to the next level.

Overcome the tremors in the love life and also take the relationship to the next level. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. Both wealth and health are good today and you may consider major financial decisions.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Devote more time for the relationship. Your lover prefers spending more time with you. Consider the partner’s feelings and emotions to make the relationship stronger. Try to understand your partner’s situation, and you would need to be very patient while dealing with them. Some unexpected things may take place in the romantic relationship and you will also be tempted to act differently. However, you need to remember that true love exists only when there is sacrifice.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up additional responsibilities. Those who are in senior roles need to be more vigilant. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Do not pick a fight with anyone, especially someone senior in the office. Some professionals will spend additional hours at the workplace. If you are in the notice period, a new job offer will come before the day ends. Students should pay more attention to their studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Finance will not be an issue today. There will be enough wealth to handle the daily chores. You may also win a legal battle over property. Some Scorpios will be happy to donate money to charity or will also help a sibling. Today is good to invest in property or vehicle. You will also find the day suitable to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may be there. Some seniors will develop chest infections while those who have asthma must avoid dust. Females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Those who have a medical surgery scheduled for today can go ahead with the plan. Today is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)