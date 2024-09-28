Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024 predicts good returns in business

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you practice what you preach Do not let the love issues spoil the day and resolve them amicably. Handle the professional challenges to prove your mettle. A healthy financial life also exists. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024: Today, the love life will be creative and there will be pleasant moments to celebrate

Today, the love life will be creative and there will be pleasant moments to celebrate. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Financially you are good which means more investments. Health will also be fine today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence and parents need to interfere. You should be sensitive to the demands of your lover. You may take the initiative to settle the disputes of the past. Single Scorpios may come across as someone special. Those who are married need to stay away from outside relationships which may damage their marriage today. Married females may see the interferences of a third person which can be suffocating. Discuss this with the spouse.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you will see new opportunities to grow. Scorpios can expect new responsibilities which will also keep you busy throughout the day. Those who are in senior positions will have high pressure today related to the completion of projects. Do not let the morale of the team go down. IT professionals, academicians, and salespersons will have a tight schedule while businessmen dealing with construction, food processing, hospitality, and healthcare will see good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will cause trouble. However, it is wise to have control over the expenditure. You may repair the house or even buy a new vehicle. Some females will inherit a part of the ancestral property. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market can try their luck. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Handle the health-related issues with care. Those who are diabetic must not miss medication. While you have a balanced diet packed with nutrients, proteins, and minerals, you also need to stay away from alcohol today. Some Scorpios will also have minor issues including sore throat and digestion issues. Today is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)