September 16-22, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) This week, your luck is all about being generous and helping others. Focus on giving without expecting anything in return. By shining a light on those who need it, you'll gain valuable insights and wisdom. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

It’s up to you how you choose to share this luck, but trust your heart to guide you to those who truly need it, avoiding those who might drain your energy. Wearing or surrounding yourself with the colour red will boost your luck, even more, this week.

This week, your luck is subtle but supportive. Just trust that you have cosmic support and focus on doing your best each day without needing to seek signs or prove anything.

Be sure to set clear boundaries, and let your heart guide you toward what’s right for you and away from what’s not. The color green will bring you extra luck this week.

This week, your luck has a unique and exciting edge to it. Embrace this energy, and you might find yourself experiencing sudden success or getting more attention for your work or passions. If you feel overwhelmed by stepping out of your comfort zone, grounding yourself with mindfulness can help ease the anxiety. Colors red and blue will be especially lucky for you this week.

This week, you might find yourself in a position that feels uncomfortable, like holding a big title or taking on a major role. But don't worry—this is your chance to be the "Greatest of All Time" in at least one area of your life. Embrace it and let your talents shine. Keep calm and avoid self-doubt, and your luck will handle the rest. If you’re feeling uncertain, journaling your thoughts and fears can help you stay grounded. The colour gold will be especially lucky for you this week.

This week, it's time to test your wishes and see if the cosmos is ready to grant them. Focus on what you truly want and journal your intentions for the near future. This is a prime time for making your wishes come true, so make sure to set aside time for this exercise and maybe set a reminder so you don’t miss it. The colour gold and golden jewellery will bring you extra luck this week.