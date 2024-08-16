 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 16, 2024 03:59 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Consider smart decisions. No major health issue will also impact you.

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Conquer the world with confidence

Look for pleasant moments in love where you will share emotions by spending more time together. Professional tasks may seem challenging but handle them smartly.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 14, 2024. Consider smart decisions. No major health issue will also impact you.
Be sincere and committed to the love affair and this will have a positive impact on the life. Professional challenges will be there but you will overcome them. Your financial life is good today. Consider smart decisions. No major health issue will also impact you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep a distance from your ex-lover today as this can create havoc in the current relationship. Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and ensure your partner is in high spirits. Be careful to not invade the private space of the lover and do not impose your thoughts on the person as this can lead to turbulence. An office romance may sound good in books and movies but may not give positive results in your personal life, especially if you are married.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Despite the productivity-related issues in the first part of the day, you will be successful in meeting the expected results. Some natives will travel to the client's office while you may also impress the client with your knowledge of the project. Healthcare professionals will have a tough time while authors will see a new work published. Those who are into business will need to pay more attention to the financial part. Minor hiccups will interrupt the future operations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in and you will be good to meet the requirements. Pick the first part of the day to resolve a monetary dispute with a friend. Some legal issues will come up and you may need to spend money. Some fortunate females will inherit a family property that promises good wealth in the second half of the day. You may also provide financial help to a needy relative or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will come up and you will also recover from chest-related infections. However, some children will have a viral fever or oral health issues which are not serious. Drink plenty of water for better health. Some females will develop hypertension-related issues in the second half of the day. Pregnant Scorpios must be careful while riding a scooter or taking part in adventure activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love
