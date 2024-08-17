Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts a happy love life
Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for pleasant moments in love. Spare more time for a relationship.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as an opportunity
A happy love life along with a good professional life is the catch of the day. Minor monetary issues will exist but the routine life will be unaffected.
You may expect a strong romantic relationship today where love will flow. Attain the professional goals. You should not overspend today but wealth will exist. Your health is also good today.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Look for pleasant moments in love. Spare more time for a relationship. You both should support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Keep your over happy and content. The weekend is good for spending more time at a hill station. Single Taurus natives will fall in love today. Females will be the center of attraction at an event in the evening and may also get a proposal. Marriage is also on the cards.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
You need to maintain a low profile at the office and stay away from gossip of all sorts. So not invite the ire of seniors and confirm you meet the targets. Some females will see a change in profile and this will also be an opportunity to prove your skills. Copyeditors, graphic designers, and IT professionals may quit their jobs to join someone for a better package. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new ventures and finding funds.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
No major financial issue will interrupt the routine life. Though the first half of the day may not be financially productive, you will see wealth coming in as the day progresses. Utilize this time to clear all pending dues. Do not spend a big amount on luxury but you are good to buy electronic appliances and furniture. Traders will also succeed in raising funds.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Health is not a concern today. There will be relief from ailments and you will also be able to travel long distances without much stress. Some females will develop cough-related issues which will need medical attention. Seniors should spend more time with their family and dear ones. Be careful about the diet as well.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope