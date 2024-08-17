Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts a happy love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as an opportunity Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. You may expect a strong romantic relationship today where love will flow.

A happy love life along with a good professional life is the catch of the day. Minor monetary issues will exist but the routine life will be unaffected.

You may expect a strong romantic relationship today where love will flow. Attain the professional goals. You should not overspend today but wealth will exist. Your health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for pleasant moments in love. Spare more time for a relationship. You both should support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Keep your over happy and content. The weekend is good for spending more time at a hill station. Single Taurus natives will fall in love today. Females will be the center of attraction at an event in the evening and may also get a proposal. Marriage is also on the cards.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to maintain a low profile at the office and stay away from gossip of all sorts. So not invite the ire of seniors and confirm you meet the targets. Some females will see a change in profile and this will also be an opportunity to prove your skills. Copyeditors, graphic designers, and IT professionals may quit their jobs to join someone for a better package. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new ventures and finding funds.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will interrupt the routine life. Though the first half of the day may not be financially productive, you will see wealth coming in as the day progresses. Utilize this time to clear all pending dues. Do not spend a big amount on luxury but you are good to buy electronic appliances and furniture. Traders will also succeed in raising funds.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health is not a concern today. There will be relief from ailments and you will also be able to travel long distances without much stress. Some females will develop cough-related issues which will need medical attention. Seniors should spend more time with their family and dear ones. Be careful about the diet as well.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)