Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts good returns

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Devote more time for dear ones Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. No professional issue will impact your performance today.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship and prioritize your professional mottos. Both wealth and health pose no threat. Invest money smartly today.

Handle every relationship issue with care. Be romantic for a healthy love life. No professional issue will impact your performance today. Your wealth and health will also be perfect throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor tremors in the love life. However, do not let personal egos hamper your relationship and always be positive in life. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will get a new life. Females attending a celebration or function will invite attention and will also get a proposal. Your partner demands more time and ensures you both sit together to discuss the future. The second part of the day is good even discussing the relationship with the parents to get their approval.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while you make suggestions at team meetings as a senior or a co-worker may find you crossing the line. Ensure you meet the expectations and also impress the clients with your communication skills. You may travel for job reasons today. Those who are keen to quit the job can pick the first half of the day to put down the paper. Students appearing for examinations need to put in a little more effort.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you are good to buy electronic appliances today. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or purchase electronic appliances today. Some females will resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Traders handling leather, utensils, textiles, automobiles, and electronic devices will receive good returns. Businessmen should be careful while making new partnerships.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, minors may fall while playing but the injuries may not be serious. Ensure you consume more fruits and vegetables. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or a yoga session. Some females will also complain about stomach infections today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

