Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts a robust love life

By Dr J.N Pandey
Sep 16, 2024 01:06 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for September 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the lover happy and be expressive while spending time together.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are calm even in turbulent times

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Take the partner for dinner or you may also introduce the lover to the parents.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Take the partner for dinner or you may also introduce the lover to the parents.

Have a robust love life today. Your attempts to meet the expectations at work will see positive results. No major health or wealth issues will also come up.

Keep the lover happy and be expressive while spending time together. Utilize your capabilities to achieve the professional goals. It is good to spend money wisely. No serious health issues will be there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see some fabulous moments today. Take the partner for dinner or you may also introduce the lover to the parents. The second part of the day is also good for giving surprise gifts. Females may patch up with ex-lovers which will bring back the happiness in the life. You may also take a call on marriage. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. This is more crucial in married lives.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No serious work-related pressure will impact the day. Your communication skills will help while negotiating with clients abroad. You may express ideas freely at meetings and some concepts will be innovative which will also be noticed by the management. Some Taurus natives will continue their efforts. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Entrepreneurs will be hopeful about expansion plans today. Some children looking for admission to foreign universities will clear a hurdle today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financial stability will be there. You are good at meeting the expectations in life. Continue your plan to renovate the house or to buy jewelry. Some females will resolve a monetary issue with a friend or relative today. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Ensure your health is in good shape. Those who develop respiratory issues must avoid dusty areas today. While there can be issues related to bones, a few children will also have infections on the skin or eyes. Avoid lifting heavy objects, especially in the second part of the day. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
