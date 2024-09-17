Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a smile at odds today Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024. Be a caring person and also show patience.

Bring happiness to the relationship through open communication. Spread wings in your career through commitment and discipline. Pay attention to your health.

Be diplomatic in handling romantic issues. Your commitment is crucial at work. You need to keep egos out of the office. Pay attention to your health and also control your financial expenditure.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. Be a caring person and also show patience. Do not lose your temper though there will be occasions. Your partner prefers your presence throughout the day and those who are traveling should talk to the lover at least once. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Your parents will also approve of the relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major responsibility will keep you busy at the office. However, ensure you show commitment at work. Your seniors trust your mettle and clients will also appreciate your attitude. Those who are in senior positions may require taking a team along with them. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities. Students waiting for admission to higher studies can expect one.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You need to have strong control over the expenditure today. Though money will come in from different sources, you may develop minor financial issues as the day progresses. Do not spend a big amount on luxury items. Fortunately, your spouse will be supportive in financial affairs and businessmen will also find funds from promoters in business promotion. Avoid financial transactions with strangers. Do not invest in a stock, speculative business, or any business today. Take the help of a financial planner for better money management.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor complications related to your health. Those who have cardiac or chest-related issues will develop complications. Pregnant females are expected to be careful while walking or traveling. Children may have cuts while playing but do not worry about it much. The seniors at home need proper attention and visit a doctor whenever needed.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)