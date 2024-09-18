Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024 predicts robust health

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, chase your dreams Resolve the issues in the love affair through proper communication. Have a productive but busy work schedule. Go ahead with the financial decisions as well. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Financial prosperity exists while health is also at your side.

Keep the love life sober and mature. Take up new responsibilities in the office. Financial prosperity exists while health is also at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Devote more time for the lover. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Your attitude is crucial while having a discussion on romantic issues. Introduce the lover to the family today to get their support. The second part of the day is good to propose as the response will be positive. Long distance relationships need proper communication and confirm your commitment to the lover. You also strengthen the bond with surprise gifts.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Despite a tight schedule, you will succeed in meeting the targets. Prove your diligence at work as there will be opportunities for that. Avoid confrontations at work that may impact the profile. Those who have recently joined at office must be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Some natives can expect travel in the work schedule today. Female Taurus professionals will face troubles in the office which you may complain to the human resources department.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will impact the routine life. Wealth will come from different sources including a previous investment. Today, you are good at resolving a financial dispute with a relative. Some females will require spending for a celebration with friends. Seniors can contribute to a celebration within the family. Those who are keen to try the fortune in speculative business can go ahead with the plan. You may also receive a bank loan.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Give away unhealthy habits such as smoking as this can be dangerous in the long run. Be careful while boarding a bus or train. Coughing, sneezing, viral fever, and sore throat are common among children. Today, you must stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Seniors need to spend more time at parks and always be positive towards life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)