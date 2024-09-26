Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024 predicts wealth at your side

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for creative opportunities Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases. Pay attention the productivity and take up more responsibilities. You are financially good to make investments. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: You are financially good to make investments.

Tackle the relationship issues to stay with the lover for more time. Be careful about the expenditure and prefer more safe investments. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Health is normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for more pleasant moments in love. You may share emotions both good and bad. Maybe turmoil will happen especially in the last part of the day but you need to be open to settling issues. Married females must not take the advice of a third person as this can bring troubles in the marital life. Some females will also get a proposal today while at work, traveling, or at a function.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not let the office politics impact the productivity. Focus more on goals today and stay in the good book of the management. Your discipline will impress the client. Those who are into HR, advertising, finance, and sales will have a busy schedule today. Government employees can expect a change in location. The second part is that the day is good to launch a new venture and you should also be prepared to face minor legal issues related to tax.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side but ensure you handle it diligently. Pay attention to saving for the rainy day and cut down on expenditure. Some females will renovate the home or buy a new one in the second half of the day. You may also invest in stock, trade, or speculative business. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may impact your day. Those who have heart or lung issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. You should also stay in the company of people who love you which will resolve mental stress. Yoga or exercise will help you stay healthy and fit. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. Today is also good to quit alcohol and smoking.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)