Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024 predicts these positive results soon

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Surprise others with your sudden moves Give up egos in the love affair and this will help you settle previous issues. Work sincerely to overcome hurdles at the office. Both wealth & health are positive. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024: Both wealth & health are positive.

No major tremor will hurt the love affair. But it is good to have control over the emotions. Display the proficiency in office and handle wealth smartly on a rainy day. You will also see no major health-related issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major relationship issues will be there. However, it is good to keep a watch on the partner as a third person may interfere in the love affair and will also attempt to influence your lover, leading to a ruckus in the coming days. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life. You may also surprise the lover with gifts and can have a romantic dinner to take calls in the future. The second part of the day is good to spend time together.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring out positive results. Some professionals, especially from media, law, engineering, transport, and academics will have a tight schedule but a highly productive one. Improve your rapport with the HR department as you may require it in the coming days. If you are in the training period or on probation, you will get a chance to prove your proficiency. Those who are in the notice period will see new opportunities or may even attend an interview.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you may consider investing in safe options including mutual funds. Those who are keen to try their fortune in the stock market can go ahead with the plan. The second part of the day is good to settle a financial dispute. Some natives will receive long pending dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in good shape today. Avoid junk food and ensure you eat more vegetables and fruits. Some children will develop viral fever but this will not be serious. Some senior natives may have problems walking. You can also give up vices such as smoking and drinking.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)