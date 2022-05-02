Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus born, if you are having a court case going on, you can expect some issues pertaining to this matter. Also, be careful with your expenses and don’t splurge your hard-earned money in useless and not so needed items. The young members in the family can also stay little aloof today and therefore intruding their privacy can have some serious repercussions at home. But with your good managerial skills, you are going to manage it all and you are advised to stay optimistic and grateful in your approach for the day. Keep yourself engaged in your own business and don’t interfere with other people lives as it may be taken in a wrong sense. If you keep the right patience, you shall succeed in all your endeavors today.

Taurus Finance Today

Financial planning is utmost important for this day. Banking transactions can also stay moderate and you can expect good returns in your investments in the noon time.

Taurus Family Today

Be careful with your words today and don’t use harsh language at all. You will have the support and understanding from your spouse and this will make you feel at ease and peace in the home.

Taurus Career Today

Your energy levels and productivity in the work place is something everybody will appreciate today at your work place. You will stay motivated and goal oriented and thus success is sure for today.

Taurus Health Today

If you are thinking of alerting your lifestyle from a long time, today is a great day to start with it. Don’t postpone your fitness goals and begin to achieve them earnestly. Also don’t get distracted in between.

Taurus Love Life Today

You and your partner may think to start with a new spark and couple goals to bring in the lost charm and romance in your relationship. Single ones can expect your crush to start noticing you from today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026