Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 26: Do not rush!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The Virgos are the sixth sign of the zodiac, who are known to pick details of the surroundings. The sixth house represents health and day to day routine activities. They analyze and organize things to navigate efficiently. Virgos have a service nature; they use all of their skills to help and guide others. A Virgo is a shy being who makes few friends and stays by them. You are perfectly in sync with the human world. You carry the wisdom of late adulthood always stating the facts they have seen by themselves. Virgo wants to work for a greater good that is going to help many. The work is worship for a Virgo, it's their identity. Your mutable earth makes you highly adaptable and quick to learn and fit in new surroundings. Remember detail is all that matters to be one step ahead.

Virgo Finance Today

Dear Virgo, if you feel that nothing is going as planned, do not doubt your ideas. It's not your fault, stars are not in favour today. Do not perform any money related operation today, if not necessary.

Virgo Family Today

You will enjoy spending time with your family but be careful, one of your family members may hide their medical issues from you. Plan for an annual check-up for your family, it will be good.

Virgo Career Today

You may feel like going out of the box to get highlighted at the workplace. Some of you may even try to acquire more clients but be careful, do not rush things.

Virgo Health Today

You are a bit careless of your health these days, it's better to go for a health check-up to stay assured and healthy. There could be a possibility that some minor medical issue gets highlighted but that is curable.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may be expected to be understanding in the ongoing situations. Your partner seeks your support without any question. You must listen to the inner voice that will help you come out of the trouble.

Lucky Number 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026