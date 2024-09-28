Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 28, 2024 predicts rekindling of an old flame

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards the surroundings Catch up with the best moments in love. Overcome the stress at the office and ensure you give the best results. Both wealth and health are at your side today. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024: Both wealth and health are at your side today.

You should be sensitive towards the preferences of your lover and must also be careful to meet the expectations at work. While no financial issues will be there today, your medical health will also be in good condition.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Minor misunderstandings may happen in the love life. Do not let issues go out of control today and instead settle them to happy. Your love life will see the interference of a third person which can lead to turbulence. Single Virgos will see someone special today. However, wait for a few days to propose. Some females will settle the issues with the ex-lover and will go back to the old relationship, which will bring back happiness.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up professional risks. Some tasks need special attention and the seniors will entrust the task to you. This also proves the trust your management has in you. Media persons, artists, and academicians will have options to switch jobs today. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues but sooner they will be sorted out. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Today, you are good in terms of wealth. A property will be sold before the day ends. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Some Virgos will do hotel booking and flight booking for a vacation abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will disturb the day. However, some senior natives may develop breath-related issues in the second half of the day and need medical attention. Be careful while using the staircase today. Virgos with asthma-related issues must be careful while traveling to hilly areas. Seniors on travel should carry a medical kit.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)