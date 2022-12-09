Virgo Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Stars are aligned in your favour

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos’ ability to juggle several tasks at once may be put to the test today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, new plans and strategies can be developed to further your professional development. You'll stay inspired and be better able to focus your efforts in this way. Virgo business people can expect a prosperous period. You may find the push you need to start living a healthier lifestyle. You might benefit socially from someone else's initiative, even if it wasn't made specifically for you. Your mood is likely to improve because you may get to socialise with many people. Charitable deeds could boost your social standing. Today is a good day for college-bound students; they may get good news. Long-distance road travellers should plan for possible delays due to traffic or road construction. Don't assume anything, and instead, plan ahead.

Virgo Finance Today

If you have a business partner, they are likely to listen to what you have to say, which will help your company succeed. So don't waste your time day trading stocks; instead, put that money toward building wealth, Virgos.

Virgo Family Today

There's a chance some of you can learn to be less aggressive. The home front may resume normalcy as a result. Don't make any major choices without talking to your loved ones first. Some people may be likely to benefit monetarily from their spouse's family.

Virgo Career Today

Those working for the government can expect to hear about a promotion that comes with new responsibilities and benefits. Depending on the nature of your job, you may find yourself doing a lot of travelling, which could eventually lead to significant growth.

Virgo Health Today

The stars are aligned in your favour today, so you won't have to worry about losing your fitness or positive attitude. With a good night's rest behind you, today should be a high-octane success. Try channelling that enthusiasm into some imaginative pursuit.

Virgo Love Life Today

Even if you've been together for a long time, giving your love plenty of attention and care is still essential. Your partner may focus on you and make an effort to make you feel unique. As a result, Virgo natives may rediscover a magical friendship unexpectedly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

