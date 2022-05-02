Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

Oh, Dear Virgo, it is the right time to shine with your brimming smile and positive spirit. You shall have the right vision to go and take care of your daily goals in the most aesthetic manner. You can also expect some good praise coming to you from your seniors in the fam nily or be it from the work front. You are high in your spirits and people might want to get close to you because of your magnetic aura and charm. You may feel that you have the right resources and energy to achieve all your aspirations for the day. However, don’t also get too excited and over exert yourself in chasing a good successful day.

Virgo Finance Today

Be realistic and practical in your financial approach for the day. Stay connected to what is going on in the cyber space and you shall make good returns in the same domain. Crypto currency investment can also be beneficial.

Virgo Family Today

Your working style is something that will lure everyone in your family today. Your elderly member in the home can praise about your tendency to keep going forward with an positive attitude in life.

Virgo Career Today

You can have a challenging day at your work place today and you shall not fret on this as this will give you the right opportunity to unleash your hidden talent.

Virgo Health today

As per your health horoscope and planets placement in the chart, you can expect to be vibrating at a new and higher frequency. But you shall also take care of your fitness goals and work on them.

Virgo Love Life Today

You have been blessed with an amazing partner or spouse and therefore, it is time that you shall reciprocate the love and affection given to you. If single, you can expect a new beginning of a long-lasting relationship.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026