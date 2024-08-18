Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 18-24, 2024 predicts a romantic love life

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are never scared of controversies Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 18-24, 2024. This week is bright in terms of romance and this assures that your romantic life will be outstanding.

Be sincere in the love relationship and this will help you overcome tremors associated with communication. Your productivity is also positive this week.

Keep the love relationship intact with open communication and discipline. No professional issue will impact the productivity this week. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Here is something to excite you. This week is bright in terms of romance and this assures that your romantic life will be outstanding. A special person may walk into your life and bring in color and joy. Keep your love life free from egos and ensure the partner is in positive spirits. Married Aquarius natives need to stay out of office romance this week. It is also wise to keep a safe distance from the opposite gender at the workplace as unwanted controversies may come up this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Minor productivity issues will be there in the first part of the week but things will be on track as the week progresses. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Be focused on performance and also maintain a rapport with co-workers. Architecture, IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs can also confidently consider launching new ventures.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Be positive towards life and utilize the additional income for additional investments, such as share market or speculative business. You may find the week convenient to even settle a financial dispute. A legal dispute over property will be settled and this also promises wealth. Profits from past investments are also bright this week which means you can invest in the stock market or speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the health as some natives will develop complications related to heart or chest. There can also be issues associated with the stomach that will require medical attention. While your diet needs to be balanced, you also need to drink plenty of water. You may also start doing exercises this week. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

