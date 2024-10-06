Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 6-12, 2024 astro tips for family planning

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 06, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid arguments in love and keep the partner happy.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your plan B ready

Expect surprises in the relationship and consider making smart monetary decisions. Look for new opportunities to prove your professional talent this week.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 6-12, 2024: Expect surprises in the relationship and consider making smart monetary decisions.
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 6-12, 2024: Expect surprises in the relationship and consider making smart monetary decisions.

Avoid arguments in love and keep the partner happy. Despite minor challenges, you will meet the expectations at work. Pay attention to your health. Your financial status is good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

This week is richly packed with romance and it is natural for you to fall in love. A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You either may agree or disagree on different matters but provide the space to express what each person believes. Females can expect more than one proposal and surprisingly you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker or a classmate. Married couples can seriously consider expanding the family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your connections at a professional level intact and this will help you in crucial hours. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and animation professionals may see opportunities to work abroad. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two. Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources, permitting you to purchase electronic appliances and even a vehicle this week. Take the guidance of a finance expert to ensure you double your wealth in the future. Also, you can do long-pending tasks like renovation of a home or buying gold or diamond ornaments. Businessmen aspiring to make partnerships will be happy to meet new people willing to invest in the trade.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop minor breathing issues in the first part of the week. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities. Minor Aquarius natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On