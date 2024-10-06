Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 6-12, 2024 astro tips for family planning
Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid arguments in love and keep the partner happy.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your plan B ready
Expect surprises in the relationship and consider making smart monetary decisions. Look for new opportunities to prove your professional talent this week.
Avoid arguments in love and keep the partner happy. Despite minor challenges, you will meet the expectations at work. Pay attention to your health. Your financial status is good.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
This week is richly packed with romance and it is natural for you to fall in love. A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You either may agree or disagree on different matters but provide the space to express what each person believes. Females can expect more than one proposal and surprisingly you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker or a classmate. Married couples can seriously consider expanding the family.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
Keep your connections at a professional level intact and this will help you in crucial hours. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and animation professionals may see opportunities to work abroad. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two. Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in from different sources, permitting you to purchase electronic appliances and even a vehicle this week. Take the guidance of a finance expert to ensure you double your wealth in the future. Also, you can do long-pending tasks like renovation of a home or buying gold or diamond ornaments. Businessmen aspiring to make partnerships will be happy to meet new people willing to invest in the trade.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
You may develop minor breathing issues in the first part of the week. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities. Minor Aquarius natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
