Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts a fabulous love life this week

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Have a happy week packed with fun Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. You should be careful while having unpleasant conversations as this can complicate things.

Keep the love affair free from tremors and ensure you spend more time with the lover. Do not give up at work despite minor challenges. Health is also good.

Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. No major health issues will exist. Pay attention to monetary decisions this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Shower love on the partner and support in personal and professional endeavors. Be sensitive and also value the suggestions of the partner. This will also help in settling issues. You should be careful while having unpleasant conversations as this can complicate things. The first half of the week is good to express the feeling but this is also crucial as your words can be misunderstood by the lover. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the support of parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let personal issues impact your performance as your seniors expect surprises from you. Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall down. Instead, take this up as a challenge and perform diligently. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that. Students appearing for examinations may see good results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there but you are good to invest in real estate or buy electronic appliances. Females will see wealth coming in the form of ancestral property. You will receive good returns from previous investments and utilize this wealth to further invest in different sources. Fortunately, you will resolve a financial dispute with your sibling. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships as there can be minor conflicts in financial affairs.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will disturb the normal life. However, seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Make exercise a part of the routine. You may also join a gym or yoga class this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)