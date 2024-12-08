Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts monetary resolution

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 08, 2024 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good along with health.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, life is not a mystery for you

Settle the relationship issues on a positive note. Handle the professional challenges to obtain better growth. Financially you are good along with health.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 15, 2024: Love will bloom in your life this week.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 15, 2024: Love will bloom in your life this week.

Love will bloom in your life this week. Your innovative ideas will work out on the job No serious issue will impact both finance and health as well.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

You may prefer spending more time with your lover this week. However, do not delve into the past and ensure you both indulge in activities that are exciting. Some love affairs may feel toxic and females may prefer coming out of it. Single male natives will be fortunate to meet a special person this week. Some natives will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship which will also have serious consequences.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be professional in attitude and this will help in client discussions. While you are presenting ideas and concepts, be clear about them and do not leave gaps that may create tremors later. You may take up new responsibilities this week that prove your mettle. Your enthusiasm will win accolades from the management and this reflects in the promotion that will happen sooner. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity leads to minor expenditure-related issues. You may overspend and this can have serious impact on the bank balance. Some Cancer females will inherit a part of the family property while some natives will be happy to settle a monetary issue within the family. The natives will also win a financial dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

There can also be problems related to breathing, which may be common among seniors. Female Scorpios need to be careful while working in the kitchen as accidental cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. If you tend towards obesity, be careful about food from outside. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects this week.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

