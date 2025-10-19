Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 19-25, 2025: Career success on the horizon

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions guide you Avoid words with the lover and be a good partner in the relationship. Display professionalism, and you will see prosperity in life. Wealth is positive this week. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Give the best input to stay happy in love. Your attitude is crucial in professional life. Handle wealth carefully. Heath may have issues this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

The love affair will be pleasant, and the second part of the week will also bring happy moments, including support from the parents. You should avoid unpleasant discussions, which may impact your relationship. Some love affairs demand more communication this week. You need to be a good listener. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Display the potential at the workplace. Those who are expecting a raise or promotion will have reasons to smile. Do not get into arguments with seniors, and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this a golden opportunity to climb the ladder of career success. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You need to avoid large investments in the stock market. You may face property-related issues within the family. It is also good to avoid online transactions with strangers. The first part of the week is good to renovate the house, while some females will also buy a new vehicle. Businessmen may also succeed in clearing all pending dues this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Your health may have issues. There can be trouble in breathing, and you may also require getting medical attention for diabetes, vision-related issues, and migraine. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. Avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities, and do not booze while driving a car. Some children may also develop bruises while playing.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)