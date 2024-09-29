Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts some new assignments

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your emotions under control Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. You can plan a vacation, probably to a hill station.

Celebrate love and ensure you maintain a positive approach towards life. Despite minor hiccups, you will meet the goals at work. Prosperity also exists.

Some long-distance relationships demand more communication and this will also help you overcome ego-related issues. You will crack job interviews this week and businessmen can launch new ideas. Financially you are stronger. Minor health issues may be there which demand you to pay additional attention.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

No major love-related issue will be there. It is your call to accept a proposal. Some love affairs will demand more attention and do not be overprotective as this can create issues. The relationships that are on the verge of breakup will be back on track. You can plan a vacation, probably to a hill station. Fortunate females will have the marriage fixed with the over this week. Married females may conceive this week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your discipline at work and this will do wonders. Some new assignments will come to you and accept them as you have opportunities to prove your mettle. You may travel abroad for job reasons or can even expect a hike in salary. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it. Businessmen may develop minor issues related to policies with authorities and this requires immediate solution.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. However, the inflow of wealth may not be as bright as you expected. A previous investment may not bring in a good return. Cut down the expenditure and stay away from blind investments. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to your health as there can be kidney or chest-related issues. Those who have surgery scheduled for this week can go ahead with it. Children may have bruises while playing but that won’t be serious. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)