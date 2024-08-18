Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 18-24, 2024 advices to avoid extramarital relationships

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know to sail through tides Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 18-24, 2024. You may have differences of opinion but they won’t go out of control.

Keep your relationship free from troubles and be productive at work. Your financial status demands strong control. Your health is also good this week.

Settle the disputes in your love life and have a happy professional day. Have control over the expenditure and you will also have a healthy week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You may have differences of opinion but they won’t go out of control. Take a mature stand on crucial issues and also shower affection on the partner. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Married females should restrict the interference of relatives in the married life to stay happy with the husband. Married Capricorns should also be careful to not indulge in extramarital relationships.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to focus on work as there can be distractions in the form of office gossip. Keep a distance from negative thoughts and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace but this needs to be controlled. Those who are into arts and creative sectors will have opportunities to display their talent. Students will also clear the examinations to move abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will interrupt your routine life. There can be issues related to payment and some businessmen will have issues in partnerships which will impact while you raise funds. The returns from the previous investments will not be positive and this also adds pressure on your plan to invest in real estate and speculative business. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week while there will also be occasions to spend money for celebrations with friends or family members.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. Be careful to include fruits and vegetables in the diet. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)