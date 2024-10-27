Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts academic success
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for October 27- November 2, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Go for smart financial investments.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, To spread happiness is your motto
Do not let egos dampen the spirit of the relationship. Consider major responsibilities at work to give the best results. Go for smart financial investments.
Overcome the issues in the love affair and keep the lover in high spirits. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Many romantic moments will be there and you are expected to settle all past disagreements. Have a positive attitude in life, especially while handling love-related issues. Some relationships will require more communication while you may also rekindle with the ex-lover which can cause trouble in the current relationship. Those who are in a relationship and are keen to tie knots can consider this week to take the final call with the consent of elders. Your family will be supportive.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you will handle the challenges with confidence. Display your attitude which will bring success at the workplace. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen can confidently launch new ideas while students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Manage the money smartly as minor troubles may come in the first half of the week. However, there will be no serious hiccup and you may also buy electronic appliances or a vehicle this week. You may settle a financial issue with a friend or sibling. Some females will spend on luxury items while businessmen will be able to raise funds to expand the trade to new territories.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Those who have cardiac issues may develop complications. Some females may also have gynecological issues while children will develop bruises. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. You should avoid office stress at home and must spend more time with the family. You should also be careful about your diet. Skip both alcohol and tobacco.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
