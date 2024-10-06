Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 6-12, 2024 advices avoiding office romance is

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Capricorn stands for the truth Enjoy a splendid love life and ensure you also accomplish the professional requirements. Keep the financial troubles waiting. Health is also good this week. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 6 to 12, 2024: Maintain a balanced personal and professional life.

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Do not let egos work at the office and follow a systematic financial plan to overcome the monetary challenges. Your health is also good. While love is intact in the personal life some crucial professional assignments will keep you busy. .Avoid major financial decisions and also have a proper eye on the health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Some unpleasant incidents may dampen your romantic spirits this week. Be ready to face them this week. However, you will resolve these issues by the weekend and your life will be back on track. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may upset the lover. Those who are in long-distance love affairs should communicate more and your love affair may also get the support of parents. Office romance is not a good idea for married Capricorns as the family life will be compromised.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week. You will succeed in meeting the expectations. Some professionals, especially those who are in law, media, architecture, tourism, and academics will see a busy schedule and can even expect a promotion. Those who are in the notice period can expect an interview call and may also get an offer letter with a better package. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there in the first part of the week but the routine life will be unaffected. Some old investments will bring in good returns while those who are into freelancing will also get additional financial benefits. Utilize the wealth to clear all pending dues. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters and the second part of the week is good to launch a new venture.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you but some senior Capricorns may develop chest-related issues which will require immediate medical attention. Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. If you are keen to quit smoking, do it this week you will be successful.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)