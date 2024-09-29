Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts a romantic vacation

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a torchbearer of change Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. You may be expressive but ensure you don’t hurt the feelings of the partner.

Be productive in the love affair & consider making crucial professional decisions. Wealth will come in but ensure you handle it with care. Your health is good.

Overcome the tremors in the love affair with a positive attitude. Consider new challenges at work as opportunities to prove diligence. Financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions decide things in the love affair. You may be expressive but ensure you don’t hurt the feelings of the partner. Some love affairs will be toxic and female Capricorns will prefer coming out of it. The first half of the week is good to propose but this is also crucial as your words can be misunderstood by the lover. You may also have a romantic vacation this weekend. Married females may have issues at the house of their spouse and handle this crisis with a diplomatic attitude.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to meet up the expectations at work. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. You may pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and apply for a new job. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures and success will follow. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance smartly. Despite you are wealthy; it is wise to have control over the expenditure. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Some Capricorns will be required to spend on medical expenditures. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You should be careful while lifting heavy objects as there can be body aches or chest-related issues. Some females may develop breath-related issues by the middle of the week. Avoid food from outside as there can also be digestion-related complaints. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)