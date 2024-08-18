 Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 18-24, 2024 predicts minor troubles in love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 18-24, 2024 predicts minor troubles in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for August 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Expect minor troubles in the love life this week.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble will have an impact on your life

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 18-24, 2024. However, it's your responsibility to douse the fire before it goes on rampage.
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 18-24, 2024. However, it’s your responsibility to douse the fire before it goes on rampage.

Have a happy romantic life backed by a good professional one. Consider taking up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. Financial prosperity also exists.

Spend more time with the lover and take steps to resolve the issues of the part. Take up new tasks at work and ensure professionalism. You will see prosperity in life along with good health.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor troubles in the love life this week and some may even get worse. However, it’s your responsibility to douse the fire before it goes on rampage. A previous relationship can be a topic of disagreement and you need to settle this diplomatically. Be a caring person and a good listener. Spend more time with the lover and you may also introduce the lover to the family this week. Be careful while having arguments as your words may be misinterpreted by the partners.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will lead to positive results. Healthcare, IT, animation, hospitality, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Media persons, graphic designers, chefs, and bankers will change the organization this week. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Students looking for new opportunities for higher studies will be successful.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. You may buy electronic appliances or home furniture. You are also good to plan a vacation abroad with the family. Some Gemini females will inherit a part of the maternal property while you will also be required to send for a celebration within the family. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute and you would need to lend an amount as help.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good this week. However, some seniors may develop health problems associated with chest and lungs and this will need medical attention. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Avoid Junk food and the sedentary lifestyle.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
