Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts a stable monetary life

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge will upset you There is love in the air and feel it this week. Avoid arguments at the workplace and ensure you handle the financial issues carefully. Health is also good. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Resolve love-related issues and take up new tasks at the office.

Resolve love-related issues and take up new tasks at the office. Financial prosperity permits buying luxury items. Health will give you no trouble this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past. An office romance may bring out troubles this week as your spouse will catch you red-handed. Single natives will fall in love this week as the stars of romance are stronger and you may propose to get a positive response.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your discipline at work. This will help you attain a crucial position in the workplace. Some tasks are highly challenging and you may also require additional hours at the workplace. If you are into automobiles or machines, new options will come up to prove your proficiency. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You are good to try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Some females will inherit a part of the ancestral property while others will also buy a property or sell one. Pick the second part of the week to make hotel reservations and book flight tickets for a vacation abroad with the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Minor pain at joints will be common while some children will also develop viral fever, skin allergies, or sore throat. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)