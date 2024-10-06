Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 6-12, 2024 predicts success in new business

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in violent times Minor frictions may exist in the love life but do not let that impact the normal life. Consider new responsibilities to prove the professional mettle. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 6 to 12, 2024: Minor frictions may exist in the love life but do not let that impact the normal life.

While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, you will see opportunities to prove your skills at work. You are financially good this week and health is also normal.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Expect challenges in the first part of the week. Your lover may poke up things that may hurt your ego. However, do not lose your temper as this can worsen things. Handle the situation diplomatically and ensure you avoid unpleasant conversations while spending time together. Some love affairs will be strengthened with the support of parents. Married Pisces natives should not get into a relationship with an ex-lover and must also avoid office romance that may damage the marital life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Keep office politics out of the professional life and focus on meeting the targets. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. An IT project will get the approval from the client. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may consider a foreign trip with the family as the financial stats permit that. You may invest in the stock for a better future. You may take the initiative to settle all past financial issues with a relative or friend.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Pay special attention to your health this week. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. Some females may develop menstrual complaints as well. Children may develop viral fever and there can also be issues related to bones and vision. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)