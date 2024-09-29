Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts minor challenges at work

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No negativity exists around you Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. Egos may play spoilsport and it is crucial you have control over emotions.

Celebrate love and keep egos out of the relationship. Your attitude will work out at the office and you should also be careful about financial affairs this week.

Troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in the personal life. Despite minor challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Financially you are stronger and your health will deserve special attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Minor disturbances will be there in the relationship. Egos may play spoilsport and it is crucial you have control over emotions. Females may develop frustration in the love affair and this can lead to turbulence. You can also decide on marriage as the relationship will get the backing of parents. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married male natives need to be careful as this can cause trouble in family life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Do not let seniors complain about you. Those who are into law, media, politics, and healthcare will see new opportunities to excel. Marketing and salespersons will travel to new destinations. Businessmen handling fabrics, leather, construction materials, and automobiles will see good returns this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be your companion. This may help you make smart purchases including a new property or even a vehicle. You might think of making some suitable investments including stock and trade. While you are in the partnership business, both you and the partner are expected to work hard this week as wealth may double during this tenure. You may also pick this week to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may be there and it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Ensure you follow all traffic rules while driving and you may also consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)