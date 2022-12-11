Weekly Horoscope Leo, 11-17 December 2022: Some excellent news

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, it's possible that this week may bring an uptick in Leos’ fortunes after a brief lull. In life, you'll get to shine in many different contexts. Make excellent use of all of them to ensure a secure and promising future. It's possible that you'll earn more money, and that extra time may allow you to do whatever it is you want to do. The best way to unwind and calm your nerves is to spend time with your supportive family. The fact that your family is completely on board with your choice of spouse could bring you a lot of joy this week. The excellent news about acceptance to a prestigious university is now within reach for many Leo students. Do not put your money into shared assets. There is a high degree of danger in making such a purchase. You can get the most out of your trip to the mountains if you plan it well.

Leo Finance This Week

Some of you may have to make a pivotal choice about whether or not to enter into a business partnership with a close family member. Be wary, don't rush in, and avoid putting all your trust in this person. You'll be able to trust your own judgement and avoid being misled by the salespeople.

Leo Family This Week

Now is the time to put your family first, Leos. Plan a trip with your parents to a nearby destination. They are likely to be pleased, and you may find that it reduces your stress. In order to connect with you, they need to know what you are contemplating.

Leo Career This Week

Good news is on the way for those who have been waiting for a transfer. Luck favours even first-years at the moment. Improved communication skills will serve you well in your chosen field. People who already have jobs can expect to advance in their current positions.

Leo Health This Week

This week, allergies may cause discomfort in the form of a runny nose and itchy, watery eyes. Avoid ignoring it because it could worsen if not treated promptly. Instead, take prompt action if you experience an allergic reaction.

Leo Love Life This Week

This week seems like a good time to tell the one you love how you really feel. Take this chance to let your true, heartfelt feelings out. It's prime time for singles to hit the town and find love. The people you meet and those who meet you are entirely random.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

