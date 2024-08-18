Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 18-24, 2024 predicts fun and romance

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Change the hiccups into opportunities Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 18-24, 2024. Despite minor issues at work, you’ll meet up the expectations at the office.

Consider sharing emotions in the love affair. Despite minor issues at work, you’ll meet up the expectations at the office. Handle wealth carefully this week.

Keep the relationship safe from tremors and consider taking up new roles at the office. Smart handling of wealth is advised. Your health is good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great time in terms of love. Keep your lover in a good mood and ensure your week is packed with fun and romance. Plan a romantic vacation or even take a call on taking the love affair to the next level. You may expect minor misunderstandings but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence and parents need to interfere.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues related to productivity, you will succeed in your career. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Traders will see good returns and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are not good this week. Though there will be a good income, you will also incur expenses. Keep the expenditure under control. Some new job options will be available that promise a hike in salary. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may also donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. Seniors will develop sleep-related problems and it is good to be careful while using staircases or walking through slippery areas. Diabetic Leos may develop complications and it is good to have proper control over the diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)