Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 18-24, 2024 predicts fun and romance
Read Aries weekly horoscope for August 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Consider sharing emotions in the love affair.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Change the hiccups into opportunities
Consider sharing emotions in the love affair. Despite minor issues at work, you’ll meet up the expectations at the office. Handle wealth carefully this week.
Keep the relationship safe from tremors and consider taking up new roles at the office. Smart handling of wealth is advised. Your health is good.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Have a great time in terms of love. Keep your lover in a good mood and ensure your week is packed with fun and romance. Plan a romantic vacation or even take a call on taking the love affair to the next level. You may expect minor misunderstandings but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence and parents need to interfere.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Despite minor issues related to productivity, you will succeed in your career. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Traders will see good returns and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Financially you are not good this week. Though there will be a good income, you will also incur expenses. Keep the expenditure under control. Some new job options will be available that promise a hike in salary. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may also donate money to charity.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. Seniors will develop sleep-related problems and it is good to be careful while using staircases or walking through slippery areas. Diabetic Leos may develop complications and it is good to have proper control over the diet.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope