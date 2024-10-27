Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts turmoils in business
Read Leo weekly horoscope for October 27- November 2, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. A happy love life is what the week promises you.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks for you
A happy love life is what the week promises you. Keep controversies at bay and focus on your assigned tasks at work. Prosperity permits smart investments.
Be sincere in the relationship and this will make the bonding stronger. Professional challenges will be resolved without much effort. You are fortunate in terms of finance but be cautious about your health.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Keep your love life safe from controversies and also from outside interference. A third person who is a relative or a friend may try influencing the lover and this can lead to tremors in the love affair. Some relationships may not be a smooth ride and you can also expect breakups. Be careful while proposing to the crush as the response will not be positive. However, those who wish to be married can discuss this at home and get a positive response.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Keep a distance from people with a negative attitude and ensure you maintain a good rapport with seniors. Your communication skills will work out in client discussions. You may require traveling for job reasons while armed persons, lawyers, and architects will have a tight schedule. Academicians, bankers, authors, and politicians will be victims of egos this week. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Do not spend too high on luxury items. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues. The second part of the week is good to invest in real estate. Purchasing a car is also on the cards. You should avoid lending a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. Avoid smoking and alcohol and take care to stay away from adventure activities that can be risky. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Invest your time in yoga and meditation as well.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
