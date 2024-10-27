Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts turmoils in business

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks for you A happy love life is what the week promises you. Keep controversies at bay and focus on your assigned tasks at work. Prosperity permits smart investments. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Prosperity permits smart investments.

Be sincere in the relationship and this will make the bonding stronger. Professional challenges will be resolved without much effort. You are fortunate in terms of finance but be cautious about your health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love life safe from controversies and also from outside interference. A third person who is a relative or a friend may try influencing the lover and this can lead to tremors in the love affair. Some relationships may not be a smooth ride and you can also expect breakups. Be careful while proposing to the crush as the response will not be positive. However, those who wish to be married can discuss this at home and get a positive response.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Keep a distance from people with a negative attitude and ensure you maintain a good rapport with seniors. Your communication skills will work out in client discussions. You may require traveling for job reasons while armed persons, lawyers, and architects will have a tight schedule. Academicians, bankers, authors, and politicians will be victims of egos this week. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Do not spend too high on luxury items. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues. The second part of the week is good to invest in real estate. Purchasing a car is also on the cards. You should avoid lending a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. Avoid smoking and alcohol and take care to stay away from adventure activities that can be risky. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Invest your time in yoga and meditation as well.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)