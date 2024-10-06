Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 6-12, 2024 predicts office politics may arise

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, smile at challenges to overcome them Save the relationship with a positive attitude. Look for the best moments in your career. Consider safe and smart monetary investments. Health is also good. You will also see good health throughout the week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments in the love affair and ensure you provide proper space to the lover. Your commitment plays a major role in the love affair. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision. Married Leos may require keeping an eye on the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Look for the best productive moments this week. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Salespersons will quit the job this week as a new opportunity will come up. Those who have job interviews scheduled this week can be confident about the result. Some Leos will be victims of office politics. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week through previous investments and those who are keen to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business can go ahead with the plan. The second part of the week is good for resolving a monetary issue involving a sibling or friend. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions. Those who have a plan for a foreign vacation can book both flights and hotels.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You may have a viral fever and some minors may have bruises while playing. Female Leos need to be careful while working in the kitchen as accidental cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. This week is good for surgery you may schedule the date. Leos with high blood pressure or diabetes need to be careful about their diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)