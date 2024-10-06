Menu Explore
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 6-12, 2024 predicts office politics may arise

By Dr J.N Pandey
Oct 06, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for the best moments in your career.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, smile at challenges to overcome them

Save the relationship with a positive attitude. Look for the best moments in your career. Consider safe and smart monetary investments. Health is also good.

You will also see good health throughout the week.
The relationship is free from troubles. You will perform well at the office and financially, your life will be stable. You will also see good health throughout the week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments in the love affair and ensure you provide proper space to the lover. Your commitment plays a major role in the love affair. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision. Married Leos may require keeping an eye on the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Look for the best productive moments this week. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Salespersons will quit the job this week as a new opportunity will come up. Those who have job interviews scheduled this week can be confident about the result. Some Leos will be victims of office politics. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week through previous investments and those who are keen to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business can go ahead with the plan. The second part of the week is good for resolving a monetary issue involving a sibling or friend. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions. Those who have a plan for a foreign vacation can book both flights and hotels.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You may have a viral fever and some minors may have bruises while playing. Female Leos need to be careful while working in the kitchen as accidental cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. This week is good for surgery you may schedule the date. Leos with high blood pressure or diabetes need to be careful about their diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
